185 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday; one death

The Health Ministry announced the death of a male patient of COVID-19, 86 years old, with bad pre-existing medical condition who was being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, died. The final cause of his death was due to COVID-19. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 34, 21 men and 13 women. The average age is 75.

Moreover, the Health Ministry announced 185 new COVID-19 cases on 12 November, out of 2,891 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 6,646.

The break-down of new patients follows:

54 through tracing (653 tests today)

107 through private initiative (1,127 tests today)

16 from public hospital labs (242 tests today)

One from GP referrals and special patient groups (175 tests today)

Five from students and teachers (270 tests today)

One from migrants’ structures (one test today)

One from soccer clubs (70 tests today)

Moreover the following 353 tests took place among repatriates and passengers without finding any confirmed cases.

In total, 51 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six in the ICU. Moreover, seven patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU including two who are not intubated. Another 10 patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital.

