New stricter Covid measures to be announced on Wednesday

The Health Minister is expected to announce new mandatory measures after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday evening, President Nicos Anastasiades had a meeting with the scientific team advising the government on Covid-19 with most of the cabinet present.

Health authorities on Tuesday announced a record 5,457 new cases of Covid-19 and five deaths.

Insiders told Philenews a lockdown has been ruled and it is almost certain that students and teachers will return to class on Monday bbt with more frequent testing at school units.

Cutting down the list of key services to allow more people to work from home is also on the cards.

Other possible restrictions include lowering the limit for home gatherings from 20 to 10 people and stricter measures for social events like weddings and christenings

The rules regarding bars, cafés and restaurants are also likely to change, with further restrictions on the total number of people allowed per venue.

As well as a set midnight closing time, and even a complete closure of nightclubs for a period of two to four weeks.

The upcoming Epiphany celebrations are also to be affected with measures to be placed to avoid large crowds and a further spread of the virus.