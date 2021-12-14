New arrest for the murder of the two Russian women

The authorities arrested another person in connection with the double murder of the two Russian women. This tine the police arrested a 44-year-old man, who, according to information, is the brother of the 32-year-old Syrian who has confessed to the murder.

Earlier, the imprisonment of the latter had been renewed for another eight days. The man had killed the two Russian women with a hunting gun and then buried them in the yard of a cottage in Kato Amiantos.

Dead are Alraeesi Khaiat, 43 and Mariia Gazibagandova, 33, who arrived in Cyprus as tourists, one at the beginning of summer, the other almost two months ago.