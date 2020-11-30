182 new cases through PCR tests, one death announced on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of a man aged 72, with underlying conditions who had been treated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital. The final cause of his death was determined to be Covid-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 49, 33 men and 16 women with an average age of 75.

The Health Ministry announced 182 new Coronavirus cases out of 2,461 PCR tests on Monday 30 November and another 125 out of 5,090 rapid antigen tests, taking confirmed infections to 10,565.

The 182 cases through PCR tests are as follows:

59 through tracing (354 tests today)

14 through private initiative (404 tests today)

Two from repatriates/passengers (368 tests today)

16 from public hospital labs (244 tests today)

One from GP referrals and special patient groups (222 tests today)

Two from checks to employees in Limassol, who are exempted from lockdown (340 tests today)

One from checks to employees in Larnaca who are exempted from travel ban to Paphos and Limassol (127 tests today)

Seven from checks to employees in Nicosia who are exempted from travel ban to Paphos and Limassol (107 tests today)

One from checks to employees in Paphos, who are exempted from lockdown (134 tests today)

Also, 79 positive cases found through rapid tests were reconfirmed through PCR.

Moreover, the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed case:

52 tests from students/teachers

23 tests from employees in Famagusta who are exempted from travel ban to Paphos and Limassol

86 tests from old people’s homes

Out of 5,090 antigen rapid tests there were 125 confirmed cases:

Confirmed cases National Guard 2 Paphos 0 Limassol 10 Larnaca 59 Nicosia 38 Famagusta 12 Police 0 Health professionals 4

In total, 69 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 14 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU including two who are not intubated and 11 in the COVID-19 unit. Another seven patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital and 26 at the Limassol General Hospital.

(PIO)