182 new cases of COVID-19, five deaths on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of five persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 523, 337 men and 186 women with an average age of 76.4. The Health Ministry also announced 182 new Coronavirus cases out of 48,588 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 8 September, taking confirmed infections to 117,379.

The 182 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

25 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (206 tests today)

Five taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,618 tests today)

31 through private initiative (2,139 tests today)

Seven taken from public hospital labs (296 tests today)

One taken within the framework of the GP referral program (195 tests today)

79 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (22,373 tests today)

34 confirmed cases found through 20,761 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 34 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 3 Limassol 5 Nicosia 17 Paphos 2 Famagusta 2 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 3 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 2

In total, 29 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including three in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 16 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital Increased Care Unit.

Some 27 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and seven in the Increased Care Unit. Also 15 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit. Furthermore, 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit, while one patient is being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

Finally, 16 patients are being treated in the ICUs including three who are not intubated.