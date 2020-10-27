News Local 181 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

181 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced 181 new COVID-19 cases on 27 October, out of 3,589 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 3,817.

The break-down of new patients follows:

  • 48 through tracing (392 tests today)
  • 113 through private initiative (1,813 tests today)
  • Five from expatriates/passengers (891 tests today)
  • Eight from public hospital labs (187 tests today)
  • Seven from GP referrals and special patient groups (193 tests today)

Additionally the following laboratory tests took place but no positive cases were found.

  • 108 tests from students and teachers
  • Five tests from football clubs

In total, 24 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four in the ICU. Moreover, three patients remain intubated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital and another four in the COVID-19 unit.

(PIO)

By gavriella
181 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

