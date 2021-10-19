181 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced 181 new Coronavirus cases out of 52,794 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 19 October, taking confirmed infections to 122,709.

The 181 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

24 taken through the process of tracing already confirmed cases (364 tests today)

10 from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,226 tests today)

36 through private initiative (1,615 tests today)

Seven taken within the framework of public hospital labs (303 tests today)

70 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (27,553 tests today)

34 confirmed cases found through 20,515 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases:

218 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referrals

Analytically the 34 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 5 Limassol 8 Nicosia 4 Paphos 4 Famagusta 1 Old people’s homes 1 Schools 10 National Guard 0 Closed structures 1 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 11 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including three in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and one in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit. Also five patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one patient is being treated at the Increased Care Unit. Also four patients are being treated at the Covid-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, 11 patients are being treated in the ICUs including one patient who is not intubated.