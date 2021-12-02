NewsLocalPolice book 11 citizens, 3 businesses in 24 hours for breach of...

Police book 11 citizens, 3 businesses in 24 hours for breach of Covid rules

Police fined 11 individuals and three establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 2,292 checks, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, 867 checks led to one individual getting a fine.

In Limassol, after 195 checks four individuals and one business establishment got fines.

In Larnaca, one establishment was fined while in Famagusta after 413 checks six people were booked.

In Paphos, after 187 checks one establishment was fined.

Traffic police carried out a total of 165 checks with no fines issued.

By Annie Charalambous
