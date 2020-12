Police are looking for information that could help locate Stoyan Hristov Ivanov, 18, from Bulgaria, resident of Paralimni, against who an arrest warrant has been issued. The man is wanted regarding a case under investigation regarding misused identity. The offense took place on 6 December 2020 in Paralimni.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Paralimni Police Station on 23-893927 or 23-803028, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

(philenews)