18-year-old missing from place of residence (PHOTO)

Police are looking for 18-year old Eleftheria Koufou, who has been reported missing from her place of residence since yesterday afternoon. The Police released her photo and details in an effort to collect information that might help finding her.

Koufou is 1.50 metres tall, of average build with brown hair up to her shoulders. She was last seen wearing faded jeans and a black blouse.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

