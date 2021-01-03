18 year old in custody over Sotira incidents, 20 year old released

An 18 year old, arrested yesterday, was placed in custody in connection with the violent incidents in Sotira on New Year’s Eve and early in the New Year, when dozens of youths torched stolen mopeds and attacked police and the fire service, injuring a fireman.

He was questioned along with a 20 year old, who was released after being fined for not wearing a protective mask.

Around 40 youths had gathered in an open area in Sotira and pelted police officers and firemen with stones.

An officers was forced to fire a warning shot in the air to disperse the crowd.