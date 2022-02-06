NewsLocal18 year old driver runs over four teenage girls, one critical

18 year old driver runs over four teenage girls, one critical

Limassol: Foreign student loses hand in industrial accident

 

In a shocking accident just before midnight, an 18 year old man run over four teenage girls, leaving one of them in critical condition.

He was driving on a main street in Lakatamia, with another 18 year old in the front seat, when under as yet unidentified circumstances, he lost control of the vehicle, hit both sides of the pavement and run over four 16 year old girls, who were standing outside a nearby supermarket wall.

They were rushed to the Nicosia General, where one of them had her left her amputated and is in critical condition.

A second girl suffered fractures to her leg, sides and pelvis, while the other two were treated for light injuries and released.

The driver underwent a breathelyser test and narcotest with zero indication and was remanded in custody.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleFatal accident on Platres-Limassol road, speeding the cause (update)
Next articleEight year old knifed at Limassol party attack

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros