18 year old driver runs over four teenage girls, one critical

In a shocking accident just before midnight, an 18 year old man run over four teenage girls, leaving one of them in critical condition.

He was driving on a main street in Lakatamia, with another 18 year old in the front seat, when under as yet unidentified circumstances, he lost control of the vehicle, hit both sides of the pavement and run over four 16 year old girls, who were standing outside a nearby supermarket wall.

They were rushed to the Nicosia General, where one of them had her left her amputated and is in critical condition.

A second girl suffered fractures to her leg, sides and pelvis, while the other two were treated for light injuries and released.

The driver underwent a breathelyser test and narcotest with zero indication and was remanded in custody.