News Local 18 people booked for house party at Konia

18 people booked for house party at Konia

Police booked 18 young people for flouting Coronavirus measures in Konia after they were found holding a house party after midnight in the early hours of Boxing Day, the CNA reports.

According to the police, the incident took place around 1 am. Upon arrival of the Paphos police, some of the youth reportedly attempted to flee but were cut off by officers.

Paphos police booked a total of 29 people for violating Covid measures in the last 24 hours out of 645 checks.

Another 50 were booked in the rest of the island; 15 in Nicosia (1,474 checks), 21 in Limassol (525 checks), 8 in Larnaca (900 checks) and 6 in Famagusta (525 checks).

Checks were also performed in Morphou area (157) and by the coast guard (46) but no violations were found in either case.

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleAnother fine day, temperatures at 19 C

Top Stories

Local

18 people booked for house party at Konia

Josephine Koumettou -
Police booked 18 young people for flouting Coronavirus measures in Konia after they were found holding a house party after midnight in the early...
Read more
Local

Another fine day, temperatures at 19 C

Josephine Koumettou -
Today will be mainly fine with temperatures reaching 19 C inland and on the coast and 10 C in the mountains, but increased high...
Read more
World

Four injured in Berlin shooting, police say

Josephine Koumettou -
FILE PHOTO Four people were injured in a shooting in the German capital Berlin in the early hours of Saturday, police said. A police spokeswoman said...
Read more
Local

Health Ministry presents vaccination card, issues instructions to the public

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry issued on Friday general instructions to the public ahead of the arrival to Cyprus of the first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech...
Read more
Local

Two deaths and 50 new cases on Christmas Day

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry announced two new deaths from Coronavirus on Friday, two men aged 71 and 73 with underlying health conditions that were being...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Another fine day, temperatures at 19 C

Josephine Koumettou -
Today will be mainly fine with temperatures reaching 19 C inland and on the coast and 10 C in the mountains, but increased high...
Read more
Local

Health Ministry presents vaccination card, issues instructions to the public

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry issued on Friday general instructions to the public ahead of the arrival to Cyprus of the first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech...
Read more
Local

Two deaths and 50 new cases on Christmas Day

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry announced two new deaths from Coronavirus on Friday, two men aged 71 and 73 with underlying health conditions that were being...
Read more
Local

Rapid test locations on 26 December

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for 26 December 2020: LIMASSOL Grigoris Afxentiou Square 10:00-16:00 LARNACA Europe Square 10:00-16:00 NICOSIA Papaphilippou Amusement Park, Strovolos 10:00-16:00 Eleftheria Square...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros