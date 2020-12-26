18 people booked for house party at Konia

Police booked 18 young people for flouting Coronavirus measures in Konia after they were found holding a house party after midnight in the early hours of Boxing Day, the CNA reports.

According to the police, the incident took place around 1 am. Upon arrival of the Paphos police, some of the youth reportedly attempted to flee but were cut off by officers.

Paphos police booked a total of 29 people for violating Covid measures in the last 24 hours out of 645 checks.



Another 50 were booked in the rest of the island; 15 in Nicosia (1,474 checks), 21 in Limassol (525 checks), 8 in Larnaca (900 checks) and 6 in Famagusta (525 checks).

Checks were also performed in Morphou area (157) and by the coast guard (46) but no violations were found in either case.