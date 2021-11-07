18 people and 3 businesses fined for covid violations

Authorities conducted 4.180 checks over the past 24 hours on adherence to relevant covid measures and decrees.

The police communication department spokesman said 18 citizens and 3 owners of businesses were fined.

2.200 checks were conducted in Nicosia, with 6 citizens and 3 businesses fined, 305 in Limassol with 6 citizens fined, 703 checks in Larnaca with 5 citizens fined, 119 in Paphos, with one individual fined and 293 checks were conducted in Famagusta.

Most violations involved not wearing a protective mask.

In one of the businesses, the owner allowed entry to someone without a SafePass and a 500 euro fine was imposed.

In the other two cases, 4 thousand euro fines were imposed to owners for allowing dancing in their establishment.