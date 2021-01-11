News Local 18 Fire Service officers take the Republic to court for “on call”

18 Fire Service officers take the Republic to court for “on call”

Former Larnaca mayor to spend 5 years in jail for corruption

Eighteen officers of the Fire Service have taken the Republic of Cyprus to Court for a case regarding whether being “on call” means working time.

The case was set to appear in Court on 11 January but due to the circumstances it was postponed.

According to the defense, the “on call” status of work is not institutional and prevails the lives of Fire Service officers day and night and every day. The officers have to be mentally and physically alert, in fact going through an inhuman situation that to a great extent deprives them of a normal personal, social and family life. This is in violation of several European and international agreements.

On the other hand, the position of the Republic, which is represented by the Chief of Police, is that since its foundation, the Fire Service has operated with this system successfully and must not change now. The Fire Service is an emergency service and any delay in responding may have negative consequences.

Moreover, the lawyer of the Applicant has informed the European Parliament of the case and the European Commission will carry out a preliminary investigation.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleThree weeks after new lockdown, coronavirus cases to be decreased substantially
Next articleOnly five intensive care units available

Top Stories

Local

President expresses to Lute readiness to take part in informal five-party conference

gavriella -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has expressed to Jane Holl Lute, UN Secretary General`s Special Envoy on the Cyprus problem his readiness to take part...
Read more
Local

All available appointments for vaccinations ran out

gavriella -
The Portal for COVID-19 Vaccinations opened with new appointments for people over 80 opened at midnight on Sunday. According to the Health Ministry, even though...
Read more
Local

More than 350,000 SMS for movement on first day of lockdown

gavriella -
The first day of lockdown went by smoothly. According to the Deputy Ministry of Innovation, some 378,199 messages have been sent. The most popular...
Read more
Local

App informing contacts of COVID-19 confirmed cases coming soon

gavriella -
As of next week, a new app will operate by the Deputy Ministry of Research, which will alert the user whether he/she is a...
Read more
Local

Only five intensive care units available

gavriella -
Last night, there were just five available intensive care units for COVID-19 patients, something that forced the State Health Services Organization OKYpY to make...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

President expresses to Lute readiness to take part in informal five-party conference

gavriella -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has expressed to Jane Holl Lute, UN Secretary General`s Special Envoy on the Cyprus problem his readiness to take part...
Read more
Local

All available appointments for vaccinations ran out

gavriella -
The Portal for COVID-19 Vaccinations opened with new appointments for people over 80 opened at midnight on Sunday. According to the Health Ministry, even though...
Read more
Local

More than 350,000 SMS for movement on first day of lockdown

gavriella -
The first day of lockdown went by smoothly. According to the Deputy Ministry of Innovation, some 378,199 messages have been sent. The most popular...
Read more
Local

App informing contacts of COVID-19 confirmed cases coming soon

gavriella -
As of next week, a new app will operate by the Deputy Ministry of Research, which will alert the user whether he/she is a...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros