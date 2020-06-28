18 catering businesses booked in 24 hrs for flouting Covid decrees, large majority in Paphos

Police booked 18 establishments in Paphos, Famagusta and Limassol after conducting 575 checks island-wide in the last 24 hours for adherence to decrees put in place to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

The checks from 6 am on Saturday until 6 am on Sunday according to police are:

Nicosia: 84 checks, none booked

Limassol: 72 checks, one booked

Larnaca: 198 checks, two booked

Famagusta: 100 checks, four booked

Morphou: 95 checks, none booked

Paphos: 26 checks, 11 booked

A police spokesman told CNA that the seven entertainment establishment managers of the 11 businesses booked in Paphos overnight were the same booked the night before and are called to pay a 500 euro fine for not putting up signage in their premises and because their staff were not following the necessary protective measures.

For the other four, police are putting files together to take the cases to justice as they also failed to obtain some of the licences required to operate their establishments.