17th Cyprus Film Festival: “Belfast” in Nicosia and Limassol on April 9&10

A personal and joyful story about the power of memory, set in late ‘60s Northern Ireland. Buddy is a young boy on the cusp of adolescence whose life is filled with familial love, childhood hijinks and a blossoming romance. Yet, with his beloved hometown caught up in increasing turmoil, his family faces a momentous choice: hope the conflict will pass or leave everything they know behind for a new life.

Selected Awards

Nominated for seven Academy Awards (Best Motion Picture, Screenplay, Performance by an Actor and Actress in a Supporting Role, Sound, Achievement in Directing, Original Song), USA, 2022.

Golden Globe for Best Screenplay, Golden Globes, USA, 2022.

Chairman’s Vanguard Award, Palm Springs International Film Festival, 2022.

Outstanding Director of the Year Award, Santa Barbara IFF, 2022.

Best Film – People’s Choice Award, Toronto International Film Festival, 2021.

Top film of the year, New York Film Critics Award, USA, 2021.

Behind the Camera Award, Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards, Hollywood, USA, 2021.

Best Picture and Supporting Actress Awards, Iowa Film Critics Awards, 2022.

Audience Award, Montclair Film Festival, 2021.

Best Young Actor, Music City Film Critics’ Association Awards, 2022.

97′, 2021, United Kingdom

SCREENING:

