1,798 traffic violations in 60 hours

Some 1,798 traffic offences were recorded during the last three days, starting Friday. Moreover, a large number of these violations were about serious issues, which constitute the main reasons for fatal and serious car crashes.

Specifically, during the last three days, 884 drivers were caught speeding, 23 drivers were driving while intoxicated, two drivers tested positive to a narco-test and 889 drivers were reported for other offences.

During checks, Police found and confiscated eight vehicles. In addition police issued 39 written warnings to drivers who committed light traffic violations.

(philenews)