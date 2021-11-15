NewsLocalPolice fine 23 citizens in 24 hours for breach of Covid-19 measures

Police fine 23 citizens in 24 hours for breach of Covid-19 measures

Police fined 23 citizens all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of protective measures aiming to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 2,857 inspections, according to the Cyprus News Agency.

In Nicosia,  two individuals were reported after from 1,055 checks, while in Limassol ten people were fined after 218 checks.

In Larnaca, four fines were given after 614 checks, while in Pafos 179 checks led to three people getting booked.

In Famagusta, out of 414 checks 4 citizens were reported and in Morphou area no fines were given after 197 checks.

No one was fined after 156 checks by traffic police and 23 checks carried out by the port police.

By Annie Charalambous
