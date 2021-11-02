NewsLocalCyprus President addresses climate change summit on Tuesday

Cyprus President addresses climate change summit on Tuesday

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades is to address the United Nations climate change summit COP26COP26 in Glasgow on Tuesday morning.

Leaders are focusing on how to address the impact of climate change since they recognise that the time for words has now moved to the time for action.

On Monday, the President had a series of meetings with heads of states and governments on the sidelines of the summit with whom he discussed issues of mutual interest and issues related to the Agenda.

He met, among others, with European Council President, the Presidents of Egypt and Ukraine and the Prime Ministers of Spain, Malta, Luxembourg, Libya, Kenya and Kuwait.

Anastasiades is accompanied at the COP26COP26 which got underway on Monday by the Minister of Environment, the Government Spokesperson and the High Commissioner of Cyprus to the UK.

