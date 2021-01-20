178 new cases, out of 9.884 tests announced on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced 178 new Coronavirus cases out of 9,884 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 20 January, taking confirmed infections to 29,472.

The 178 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

58 through tracing (342 tests today)

24 through private initiative (799 tests today)

18 from public hospital labs (344 tests today)

4 from GP referrals (258 tests today)

74 confirmed cases found through 7,834 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without finding any confirmed case:

98 tests within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports

31 tests within the framework of rechecking passengers from UK after the 7 th day of their arrival

day of their arrival 178 tests taken within the framework of checking migrants’ facilities.

Analytically the 74 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed cases Paphos 4 Limassol 34 Larnaca 10 Nicosia 26 Famagusta 0 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 0 Wider public sector 0 Health professionals 0 Businesses, working sites 0 Industrial areas 0

In total, 63 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including eight in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 37 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including eight who are not on respirator, 27 in the COVID-19 unit and seven in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 50 are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and eight in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)