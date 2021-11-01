Emergency Departments of three private hospitals could soon join Gesy

The Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) is getting ready to negotiate with three private hospitals the inclusion of their Emergency Departments into the island’s General Health System (Gesy).

But all is still in the air since the Organization’s request for an additional budget of €40 million over the next three years is still under review, Philenews reported on Monday.

In fact, Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas is scheduled to meet Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides later on Monday to discuss the general financial state of play of Gesy.

Hadjipantelas is to explain how the requested €40 million will be allocated so as to balance out the funds, according to insiders.

In recent public statements, the Finance Minister seemed rather negative over the deficits the Organisation has presented so far.

But, on the other hand, both the Minister of Health and the President of the Republic seem to be quite positive towards the Organization’s request since this additional funds will be spent on medicines and additional medical services.