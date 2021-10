Partly cloudy on Monday with possible isolated showers throughout the day.

Winds will be variable, initially light to moderate, force 3 to 4 Beaufort, turning moderate to strong in the afternoon, force 4 to 5 Beaufort.

The sea will be moderate to rough.

The temperature will rise to 28 C inland, 17 C in the mountains, 26 C in the west and north coasts and 28 C in the east and south coasts.