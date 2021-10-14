29-year-old man wanted for case of robbery (PHOTO)

Police are looking for information that could help locate SALLOUM HUSSEIN, 29, from Syria, regarding a case of robbery that is under investigation. The Police are releasing his photo and details in an effort to collect information that might lead to his location.

According to the complaint filed by a man, on 30 August 2021, when he returned home with his family, in their yard were four suspects who demanded money threatening the family with knives. Another three persons also came into the yard and finally stole from them 3,740 euros. So far the Police have arrested a 23-year-old.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Moni Police Station on 25-805700, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.