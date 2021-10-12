NewsLocalMP Themistocleous on his “divorce” with the party

MP Themistocleous on his “divorce” with the party

Through a news conference, lawmaker Andreas Themistocleous expressed his own position regarding his expulsion from the National Popular Front ELAM, after the incidents that brought him before the Ethics Committee for inappropriate behavior.

First Themistocleous thanked ELAM for the proposal to participate in the party’s ballot as well as his friends and supporters who voted for him. He said he accepted the proposal because he believed that ELAM could become into a normal democratic party that was fighting to protect the citizens and was aiming at the national survival of Cypriot Hellenism.

He expressed the view that what ELAM is saying for his expulsion are not valid and that the party just wanted to write him off.

He also stated that now he does not belong to any party and is focused on the values that he served over the years even though adding that his door is open and is ready to cooperate with people/groups sharing the same ideas.

