176 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths announced on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced 176 new Coronavirus cases out of 27,762 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 23 February, taking confirmed infections to 33,567.

The 176 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 53 through tracing of primary contacts (237 tests today)
  • Two through checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (208 tests today)
  • 27 through private initiative (859 tests today)
  • Eight from public hospital labs (421 tests today)
  • One from GP referrals (270 tests today)
  • Two from antigen rapid test conducted privately (690 tests today)
  • 83 confirmed cases found through 24,987 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases:

  • 85 tests through tracing of secondary contacts
  • Five tests conducted within the framework of checking the Cyprus Baskeball and Volleyball Federations.

Analytically the 83 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 1
Limassol 65
Larnaca 4
Nicosia 13
Famagusta 0
Old people’s homes 0
Special schools 0
Limassol Industrial Area 0

In total, 22 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including three in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 16 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including five who are not on respirator, seven in the COVID-19 unit, and one in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 26 patients are being treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit, while one patient is being treated at the COVID Unit of the Makarion Hospital.

(PIO)

By gavriella


