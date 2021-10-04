Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot teachers’ unions honor World Teacher’s Day October 5th with a joint statement in which they point out that Teacher`s Day is not just a day to celebrate but a day for mutual respect, understanding, cooperation, solidarity and common struggle for the improvement of the profession and for the efforts for a just and viable solution for the Cyprus problem.

In the statement the teachers from both communities call on all their colleagues for a moment of silence tomorrow at 12 local time in memory of the people who died during the pandemic and to remind their students of the repercussions of the pandemic for millions of people around the world.

They also note that it is day to honor the teachers who lost their lives due to COVID adding that the pandemic affected education as well . They point out that the teachers have worked hard to miminize the effects of the pandemic crisis on the students with remote teaching.

In the statement they also note that the struggle is common and they pledge that they will continue to work hard for the enhancement of cooperation and for the promotion of democracy, justice, acceptance and reconciliation.