NewsLocalState hospital doctors stage three-hour strike on Wednesday

State hospital doctors stage three-hour strike on Wednesday

Coronavirus: 128 doctors respond to Medical Association's call to help state efforts

State hospital doctors on Wednesday went ahead with a three-hour work stoppage despite their “very positive and agreeable” meeting with the Health Minister on Tuesday evening.

The strike which began at 8am and ends at 11am was announced on Monday by PASYKI and the Doctor and Clinical Directors Branch of PASYDY unions.

They had accused the State and Health Services Organisation (OKYPY) of arrogance and authoritarianism.

They also accused OKYPY of being “absent” from public hospitals and of going back on agreements reached with public sector doctors.

The unions pointed the finger to the agreement signed between the two parties in July 2020 and included, amongst others, the definition of structures and organizational charts in state hospitals.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleFather of ruling Disy party leader Averof Neophytou passes away
Next articleEgypt forges new plan to restore Cairo’s historic heart

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros