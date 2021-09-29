State hospital doctors stage three-hour strike on Wednesday

State hospital doctors on Wednesday went ahead with a three-hour work stoppage despite their “very positive and agreeable” meeting with the Health Minister on Tuesday evening.

The strike which began at 8am and ends at 11am was announced on Monday by PASYKI and the Doctor and Clinical Directors Branch of PASYDY unions.

They had accused the State and Health Services Organisation (OKYPY) of arrogance and authoritarianism.

They also accused OKYPY of being “absent” from public hospitals and of going back on agreements reached with public sector doctors.

The unions pointed the finger to the agreement signed between the two parties in July 2020 and included, amongst others, the definition of structures and organizational charts in state hospitals.