175 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Friday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 567, 361 men and 206 women with an average age of 76.1. The Health Ministry announced 175 new Coronavirus cases out of 55,018 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 22 October, taking confirmed infections to 123,171.

The 175 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

27 taken through the process of tracing already confirmed cases (489 tests today)

Eight from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,727 tests today)

25 through private initiative (1,843 tests today)

Three taken within the framework of public hospital labs (204 tests today)

80 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (29,126 tests today)

32 confirmed cases found through 20,507 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases:

122 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referrals

Analytically the 32 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 3 Limassol 7 Nicosia 10 Paphos 3 Famagusta 0 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 9 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 12 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit.

Some eight patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit. Also five patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and three patients are being treated at the Covid-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, 10 patients are being treated in the ICUs including two patients who are not intubated.