175 new cases of COVID-19, no death on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced 175 new Coronavirus cases out of 34,427 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 24 June, taking confirmed infections to 74,174.

The 175 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

19 through tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (255 tests today)

Eight taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports 3,423)

17 through private initiative (1,859 tests today)

Four taken from public hospital lab (184 tests today)

Nine from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (423 tests today)

118 confirmed cases found through 28,130 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally, the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed cases:

153 tests conducted within the framework of GP referral programs

Analytically the 118 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 3 Limassol 35 Nicosia 49 Paphos 8 Famagusta 23 Industrial area of Agios Athanasios 0 Industrial area of Mesogi 0 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 0 Education 0

In total, 14 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including three in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 11 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including one who is out of respirator and five in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit.

