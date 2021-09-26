NewsLocal2022 state budget to record transition from Covid support measures to recovery

2022 state budget to record transition from Covid support measures to recovery

Τελετή διαβεβαίωσης - ΥΠΕΣ Προεδρικό Μέγαρο, Λευκωσία, Κύπρος Ο Υπουργός Εσωτερικών κ. Κωνσταντίνος Πετρίδης δίνει τη νενομισμένη διαβεβαίωση ενώπιον του Προέδρου της Δημοκρατίας κ. Νίκου Αναστασιάδη. // Swearing-in Ceremony - Min. Interior Presidential Palace, Lefkosia, Cyprus Mr Constantinos Petrides is sworn in as Minister of Interior, before the President of the Republic, Mr Nicos Anastasiades.

The 2022 state budget will record the island’s transition from Covid-19 support measures to economic recovery, Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides has said.

At the same time, Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou already stated that Covid-19 income support measures will be abolished in October.

In statements late on Saturday, Petrides (photo) also said that the state budget of 2020 and partly that of 2021 featured measures to support employment and the real economy due to the pandemic. And that these measures have yielded results.

“Unemployment has been reduced drastically, indices for consumption and transactions are high, tourism has performed better than estimated,” Petrides said.

“Therefore, the 2022 state budget will feature the transition from support to growth and that’s why development expenditure is increased by 10% to 12%,” he added.

Petrides also said that under the existing data, growth will exceed 5.5% in 2021 followed by growth close to 4% in 2022, adding that Cyprus is one of the few countries in the European Union to regain the ground lost in 2020. Cypriot real GDP declined by an annual 5.1% in 2020.

He also noted that the 2022 state budget includes spending associated with the National Recovery and Resilience plan which seeks to create new jobs for youth associated with green growth, digitisation and other development projects.

On her part Emilianidou said that Cyprus is close to conditions of full employment as unemployment rate declined to 5.2%, adding that the economic growth will make the employment conditions “much better.”

The Labour Minister said that income support measures will be abolished in October, noting that by then support measures will be targeted to hotel and tourism-related activities, which continue to be affected by COVID-19.

She said that in March 2020 when income support measures began the Ministry had 220,000 applications while current applications are very low.

Noting that the demand for personnel is rising, Emilianidou said “we believe that the continuation of support measures for the next two months is satisfactory.”

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleNeofytos Nikolaou wins gold medal in World Para-shooting games
Next articleUK Labour deputy leader calls governing Conservatives ‘scum’

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros