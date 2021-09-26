Police issue 24 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid-19 measures

Police booked 18 individuals and 6 shop owners in 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

A total of 3,165 inspections were carried out all across the island, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, police carried out 963 checks with no fines issued, while in Limassol 262 checks led to 8 individuals and 1 shop owner getting booked.

In Larnaca, 683 checks were carried out with 1 individual and 1 shop owner fined while in Paphos 4 shop owners and 3 individuals were booked after 287 checks.

In Famagusta, 555 checks were carried out with 6 individuals getting fines while in Morphou area 238 checks were carried out with no fines issued.

Furthermore, the Traffic Department and Port and Marine Police carried out 143 and 34 checks respectively and recorded no violations.