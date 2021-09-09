174 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 526, 339 men and 187 women with an average age of 76.4. The Health Ministry also announced 174 new Coronavirus cases out of 56,956 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 9 September, taking confirmed infections to 117,553.

The 174 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

17 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (181 tests today)

Eight taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,353 tests today)

30 through private initiative (2,041 tests today)

Eight taken from public hospital labs (148 tests today)

82 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (31,342 tests today)

29 confirmed cases found through 20,818 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

63 tests taken within the framework of the GP referral program

10 tests taken within the framework of checking closed structures

Analytically the 29 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 4 Limassol 5 Nicosia 9 Paphos 2 Famagusta 2 Old people’s homes 4 Schools 2 National Guard 1 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 25 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 15 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and one patient is being treated at the Increased Care Unit.

Some 21 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and nine in the Increased Care Unit. Also 13 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit. Furthermore, 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit, while one patient is being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

Finally, 16 patients are being treated in the ICUs including two who are not intubated.