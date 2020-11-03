174 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced 174 new COVID-19 cases on 3 November, out of 4,033 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 4,934.

The break-down of new patients follows:

75 through tracing (635 tests today)

75 through private initiative (1,679 tests today)

Five from public hospital labs (238 tests today)

Nine from expatriates/passengers (1,042 tests today)

Eight from GP referrals and special patient groups (280 tests today)

Two from students and teachers (64 tests today)

Additionally 95 tests were conducted among soccer clubs but no confirmed cases were found.

In total, 27 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four in the ICU. Moreover, five patients remain intubated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital and another 10 in the COVID-19 unit.

(PIO)