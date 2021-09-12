NewsLocalSome 50,000 primary school pupils go back to class on Monday

Some 50,000 primary school pupils go back to class on Monday

Some 50,000 primary school pupils are going back to school on Monday after the summer break but under covid-19 conditions so as to prevent the spread of the virus.

In particular, a total of 330 primary school are to open amounting to around 2,672 classrooms and demanding 4,532 teaching staff, according to an Education Ministry announcement.

In addition, nine special schools and 119 special units will operate this year, it added.

Meanwhile, teachers reported for duty last Monday in anticipation of the new school year which begins on Monday.

This means that pupils will be sorted into classrooms and receive their schedules and books.

The Ministry also announced that parents will be able to accompany their first graders to school on their first day.

And that to accommodate this the Ministry has set their arrival time at 9.30am to avoid overcrowding.

 

By Annie Charalambous
