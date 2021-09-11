Sunday’s free rapid test sites mobile units, for those eligible

The Health Ministry announced a total of 47 free rapid test sites mobile units for coronavirus will operate all across Cyprus on Sunday for eligible groups.
Eligible for a free rapid test at the mobile units are minors who do not currently have the option to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or whose parents/guardians do not consent to them being vaccinated. As well as everyone who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, but the presentation of a medical certificate is essential.
Pregnant women on presentation of a medical certificate from their gynaecologist confirming that vaccination is not recommended will also be allowed to use the free testing sites.
However, as from August 8, pregnant women have to present a relevant approval from the Cyprus Medical Association and the Ministry of Health.
Also eligible for free testing are people who have received the first dose of the vaccine and for the three weeks require a test to secure a SafePass, or are fully vaccinated against the virus with the presentation of their vaccination card.
Exempt from paying for a rapid test are also people who have contracted and recovered from the virus within the last 180 days.
In addition to the mentioned certificates, people must also carry identification documents such as ID card, passport etc.
|District
|Testing sites
|Hours
|Limassol
(10 sites)
|Grigoris Afxentiou Square
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Vasilis Michailides Library, TEPAK, (Nikolaou Xiouta Street)
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Panayia Evangelistria Church, Polemidia
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|My Mall Limassol
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Hotel Atlantica Oasis, Yermasoyia (hotel lobby)
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Episkopi Community Medical Centre
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Pelendri Community Council
|1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|Kyperounda Community Council
|9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|Kolossi Community Council Conference Centre
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Pissouri Central Square
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|
Larnaca
(9 sites)
|Larnaca Municipal Amphitheatre
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Ayios Georgios Kontos parking area
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Livadia Square (next to Bank of Cyprus)
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Space by Aradippou Municipal Medical Centre
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Kiti Former Nursery School
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Ormidia Community Council (underground parking)
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Kornos Community Medical Centre
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Athienou Municipality
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Anglisides Community Council
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Nicosia
(18 sites)
|Ayios Dometios Municipality (events space)
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|European University, Engomi (graduation stage next to cafeteria)
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Aglandjia Health Centre
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Panayia Evangelistria Church, Pallouriotissa
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Mall of Cyprus (underground parking)
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Ayios Georgios Church, Latsia
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Tis tou Theou Sofia Church, Strovolos
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Lakatamia Municipal Gallery (behind amphitheatre)
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Psimolofou Community Medical Centre
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Nicosia Mall
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Paliometocho Community Medical Centre
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Dhali Community Medical Centre
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Peristerona Community Council
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Saints Constantinos and Eleni Church, Tseri
|10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Kakopetria Community Council
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Lythrodontas Community Medical Centre
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Holy Bishopric of Tamasos and Orini, Episkopio
|10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Livadero Community Park
|10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Paphos
(4 sites)
|King’s Avenue Mall
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Municipality Square (next to “Evsevia” club)
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Yeroskipou Sculpture Park
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Polis Chrysochous Cultural Centre
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Chlorakas Church
|10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Famagusta
(6 sites)
|Paralimni Municipality (covered parking area)
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Ayia Varvara Church, Paralimni
|10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Ayia Napa Church, Ayia Napa
|10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Dherynia Adults Centre
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Avgorou Seniors Club
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Ethnikofrona Somatia, Liopetri
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.