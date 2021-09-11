Police fine 23 fines in 24 hours over Covid measures breach

Police in Cyprus reported 16 individuals and 7 shop owners over the past 24 hours for violation of protective measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force carried out a total of 3.688 checks, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, Police carried out 1.591 checks reporting one individual and one shop owners, and in Limassol 199 checks were carried out with 7 individuals reported.

In Larnaca 3 individuals were reported following 500 checks and in Pafos 2 individuals and 6 shops owners were reported after 576 checks.

In Famagusta 520 checks were carried out with 3 individuals reported, while 79 checks were made in Morphou with no fines issued.

The Traffic Department and the Marine and Port Police carried out 204 and 19 checks, respectively, with no fines issued.

Most fines were issued to individuals not wearing protective masks in public spaces and establishments.