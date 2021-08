Only four children are being treated for Covid-19 at Makarion Hospital currently.

As Avraam Elia, head of the pediatric clinic of the Hospital, told philenews, the two are twins and are only six days old.

As he said all four children are well and there is no reason for concern.

He appeared optimistic about the stable condition noticed recently regarding hospitalizations since as he said, we only have 3-4 people when we used to have 6-7.