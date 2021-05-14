171.new cases of COVID-19, four deaths on Friday

The Health Ministry announced the death of four persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 346, 229 men and 117 women with an average age of 77.5. The Health Ministry announced 171 new Coronavirus cases out of 92,823 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 14 May, taking confirmed infections to 70,742.

The 171 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

32 through tracing of primary contacts (2.344 tests today)

49 through private initiative (2,639 tests today)

One from public hospital labs (138 tests today)

12 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (1,261 tests today)

77 confirmed cases found through 86,367 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

74 tests taken within the framework of the GP referrals program

Analytically the 77 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 21 Limassol 23 Nicosia 23 Paphos 3 Famagusta 3 National Guard 0 Industrial area of Aradippou 1 Industrial area of Dali 0 Education 3 Athletes 0 Old people’s homes 0

In total, 30 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 28 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including four who are not on respirator, 25 in the COVID-19 unit, and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 32 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 11 in the Increased Care Unit, while two patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 13 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit, while eight patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one at the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO