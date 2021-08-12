NewsLocal

The 57-year-old accountant who was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of forging cheques, circulating fake documents and embezzling money, today appeared before the Limassol District Court which decided her eight-day imprisonment.

The woman admitted her guilt, apologized and even expressed her wish to return the money.

Already, four testimonies have been heard and an investigation has taken place, while another 24 testimonies and more investigations are expected.

She had allegedly forged over 270 cheques between August 2019 and 5 August 2021 and had embezzled from than 315,000 euros.

