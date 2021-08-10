Police fine citizens, establishment owners for breach of covid-19 measures

Police fined 32 citizens and 2 owners of establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violations of Covid-19 protective measures, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, 1,752 checks were carried out and 4 citizens and 2 owners of establishments got fines.

In Limassol, 11 citizens were fined in a total of 342 checks and in Larnaka 3 citizens were fined in 512 checks.

In Famagusta the checks were 713 and the Police fined 11 people while in Morphou 177 checks were conducted and no violation was reported.

Most of the citizens were fined for nor wearing a face mask.