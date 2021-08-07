Doctor in prison for providing forged COVID certificates

The Larnaca District Court today imprisoned for seven days the 53-year-old doctor who is accused of giving a forged vaccination certificate to a man who is currently in hospital being treated for COVID-19.

According to information, the man is said to have told the nurse who was going to intibate him: “I wish I had been vaccinated.”

The patient’s wife testified to the police that she went with her husband to the doctor and afterward both her husband and the doctor said he had been vaccinated.

The Police are investigating a second case of forged vaccination certificate.

The doctor’s lawyer said his client received threats by a relative of the patient.