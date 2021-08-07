NewsLocalDoctor in prison for providing forged COVID certificates

Doctor in prison for providing forged COVID certificates

The Larnaca District Court today imprisoned for seven days the 53-year-old doctor who is accused of giving a forged vaccination certificate to a man who is currently in hospital being treated for COVID-19.

According to information, the man is said to have told the nurse who was going to intibate him: “I wish I had been vaccinated.”

The patient’s wife testified to the police that she went with her husband to the doctor and afterward both her husband and the doctor said he had been vaccinated.

The Police are investigating a second case of forged vaccination certificate.

The doctor’s lawyer said his client received threats by a relative of the patient.

By gavriella
Previous articleFine weather today with possible rain on the mountains
Next articleHigh concentrations of dust in the air, vulnerable groups should avoid open spaces

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros