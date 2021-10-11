170 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 559, 354 men and 205 women with an average age of 76.2. The Health Ministry also announced 170 new Coronavirus cases out of 64,004 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 11 October, taking confirmed infections to 121,534.

The 170 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

17 taken through the process of tracing already confirmed cases (309 tests today)

Six from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,246 tests today)

38 through private initiative (1,3730 tests today)

Six taken within the framework of public hospital labs (55 tests today)

One taken within the framework of the GP referral program (329 tests today)

73 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (36,892 tests today)

29 confirmed cases found through 21,269 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 29 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 4 Limassol 5 Nicosia 5 Paphos 6 Famagusta 1 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 6 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 2

In total, 14 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit.

Some seven patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit. Also seven patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one patient is being treated at the Increased Care Unit. Finally, 11 patients are being treated in the ICUs including one who is not intubated.