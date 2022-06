The Police are requesting information that might help find YASSIN DARWISH, 17, from Syria, who has been missing from his place of residence in Nicosia since 1/6/2022.

Yassin is described as well-built, approximate 1.70, with dark hair and a beard.

Anyone with any information that might help find Yassin is requested to contact the Nicosia CID at 22-802222, or the nearest Police Station or the citizen line at 1460.