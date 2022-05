The Police are looking for information that could help find ABDULRAHMAN CHAMA, 17, from Somalia who has been missing from his place of residence in in Nicosia since 2 May.

The young man is 1.70 in height, thin with black hair and was last seen wearing a white jacket with green stripes and jeans.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Nicosia CID at 22-802222 or the Citizen Line at 1460 or the nearest Police station.