The Police are requesting information that might help find Nur Abdirahman, 17 from Somalia, who has been missing from his place of residence in Oroklini since 25 June.

The 17-year-old is described as of normal built, 1.70, with short black hair.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Larnaca CID at 24-804060, or the Citizen Line at 1460 or the nearest Police station.