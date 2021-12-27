NewsLocal17 year old girl attempts to break into Peyia police station and...

17 year old girl attempts to break into Peyia police station and get phone back

Peyia police investigating burglary

 

 

 

An intoxicated underaged girl allegedly attempted to break into the Peyia police station on Boxing Day and retrieve a mobile phone that she had possibly left in a patrol car that took her home, after she was found wondering the streets.

Αccording to the head of Paphos CID Michalis Nikolaou, the 17 year old attempted to break into the station late in the evening, when the on-duty police officers were out on patrol.

There was damage to the outer metallic gate and a main entrance glass was found broken, with a clear attempt to break in.

CCTV footage confirmed that the teenager attempted to gain access through the front entrance window.

Earlier in the evening, the intoxicated girl was found wondering the streets of Peyia and she was taken home.

The 17 year old claimed that she had lost her mobile phone and had most likely forgotten it in the patrol car. So she returned to the Peyia police station and attempted to break in and retrieve it.

She was charged in writing and released, while the Legal Service will decide later today whether any charges will be brought against her.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleAlmost 100 violations of covid legislation during the Christmas holidays
Next articleRobbers get away with 16 thousand in cash from Tsada and Letympou homes

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros