17-year-old girl admits firing shots

Two young people aged 27 and 23 have been remanded in custody for seven days regarding possession of cocaine and the three guns found at the house of a 17-year-old girl, who was firing shots with them at the Kalo Chorio shooting range.

The two young men were arrested when their car was stopped by the Police and cocaine was found after a research. When interrogated the 23-year-old also said he had two guns for his protection, adding that on 2 May he, the 27-year-old and a 17-year-old girl were firing shots at the Kalo Chorio shooting range and that the guns were at the girl’s house.

As the Police found out, the girl lives alone, even though a minor, and at her house three and not two guns were found. Social Services were immediately notified and the young girl admitted using one of the guns at Kalo Chorio.