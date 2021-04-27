17 businesses to employ released prisoners

Businesses were not very interested in employing released prisoners, however, interest may increase when tourism begins. Following an invitation by the Employers and Industrialists Federation to its members to join the program of subsidizing salaries if they employ released prisoners, only 17 companies expressed interest.

The Central Prison will now be informed about the companies to let the prisoners know. Then those interested will come into contact with the businesses.

For the implementation of this program the Employers and Industrialists Federation and the Justice Ministry have signed a memorandum of understanding.

The total amount of this program is 4 million euros.

It is noted that companies that need clean criminal record will have to employ people who were sentenced for small offences which are not recorded in their criminal record