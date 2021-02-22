News Local 16,904 vaccination appointments for citizens over 71

16,904 vaccination appointments for citizens over 71

As of tomorrow 23 February, people over 71 years of age will have access to the Vaccination Portal in order to arrange a vaccination appointment. According to the National Vaccination Plan for COVID-19 implementation, people 71 and over, who have not arranged an appointment the previous weeks or have not received the vaccine yet, will have priority.

In total there will be 16,904 appointments available.

Citizens falling into the prioritized age group for vaccination are recommended to arrange an appointment on the first available day and hour, in order to ensure a continuous flow in the Vaccination Centres.

Within the framework of the Vaccination Plan until 20 February, 58,940 vaccinations took place. Cyprus is second among European countries regarding the vaccination of people 80 and over.

(philenews)

